South Sudanese Ambassador Calls Detention of Russian Nationals 'Misunderstanding'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Russian nationals who were briefly detained in South Sudan were released after the country's government learned about their arrest and called on security agencies to free them, South Sudan's ambassador to Russia, Chol Tong Mayay Jang, told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the whole situation can be described as a "misunderstanding."

On Wednesday, popular Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he was detained in the African country, alongside his wife; political activist Pyotr Verzilov; and two other Russians. The South Sudanese military had concerns regarding a drone remote control that they found in the travelers' bags. Several hours after Varlamov's announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the travelers have been released.

The released Russians plan to leave South Sudan for Moscow on Friday.

"They were released yesterday after the government in Juba learned about the arrest asked the security organs to release them, so they were released and put in a hotel, and today they will be in Juba. I think it was a small misunderstanding," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also mentioned that Varlamov, Verzilov and others who were detained never processed their travel documents at the South Sudanese embassy in Moscow and he does not know where they obtained visas. The diplomat urged all Russian tourists wishing to travel to South Sudan to apply for visas at the embassy.