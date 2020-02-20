UrduPoint.com
South Sudanese President, Ex-Rebel Leader Agree To Form Unity Government By February 22

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:24 PM

South Sudanese President, Ex-Rebel Leader Agree to Form Unity Government by February 22

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the former rebel leader of the country, Riek Machar, have agreed to form a unity government by Saturday following a meeting in capital Juba

JUBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the former rebel leader of the country, Riek Machar, have agreed to form a unity government by Saturday following a meeting in capital Juba.

According to Sputnik's correspondent, Kiir also confirmed that Machar would be appointed as the First Vice-President of South Sudan on Friday.

The conflict between the government and rebels erupted in 2013. In August 2018, a peace deal was signed between the sides, under which a government of national unity was supposed to be formed by May 12, 2019. However, the government and the rebels delayed the deadline for the formation of the national unity government several times to settle the remaining differences.

