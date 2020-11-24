The South Sudanese president's visit to Russia, initially planned for 2020, may take place as early as in the second quarter of the next year when the coronavirus situation improves, South Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The South Sudanese president's visit to Russia, initially planned for 2020, may take place as early as in the second quarter of the next year when the coronavirus situation improves, South Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik in an interview.

"We were really planning to have some senior people to visit � like the minister of petroleum, the minister of mining who were supposed to visit. It is our plan that we would like our president to have an official visit to Russia. This is the plan that we were hoping will take place this year.

The minister of defense, we were hoping for him to be here, the minister of trade and commerce. Many people were going to participate in SPIEF [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum]. Many ministers were invited ... The year is already ending, we don't hope for any visits soon � maybe by the second quarter of the next year. Things will be clearer by the second quarter next year, if the vaccine is going to be rolled out by December here, then for the next three months the situation will stabilize," Jang said.