South Ukraine NPP Experienced Emergency Shutdown on June 27 - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The first block of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was shut down on June 27 for technical reasons, Ukrainian state company Ukrhydroenergo said on Monday.

"On June 27, the first block of the South Ukraine NPP was shut down for technical reasons. We have used all available resources to compensate for the loss in the common energy system," the company wrote on Telegram.

Last week, Ukrhydroenergo said that it had received emergency assistance from Poland and Romania on June 27 due to the lack of enough capacity at Ukrainian power plants to meet evening power consumption. The support was requested in order to cope with the capacity deficit caused by the shutdown of one of the nuclear units, the company noted.

The South Ukraine NPP is located in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region and is part of the Energoatom and South Ukraine power complex.