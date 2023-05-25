UrduPoint.com

South Wales Police Arrest 9 Following May 22 Unrest In Cardiff - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 11:43 PM

South Wales Police Arrest 9 Following May 22 Unrest in Cardiff - Statement

The South Wales Police said Thursday that nine people were arrested for involvement in the unrest which took place in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, Cardiff, on Monday night

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The South Wales Police said Thursday that nine people were arrested for involvement in the unrest which took place in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, Cardiff, on Monday night.

On May 22, a fatal traffic accident in which two teenagers died occurred in Ely. The tragic incident was followed by a mass disorder, with several cars set on fire, properties damaged, and police officers injured.

"In relation to the disorder, nine people have now been arrested ... Five of nine were arrested early this morning (Thursday, May 25)," the police statement read.

The police said that the arrested individuals were mostly teenagers aged around 15-18 years, with only two adults, 21 and 29 years old.

"More arrests are expected as we continue to identify those involved," the police stated.

On Tuesday, The Guardian reported that the violence erupted because friends of the teenagers, who crashed while riding an electric bike, claimed they saw a police car following the boys. At first, the police rejected the claim, but the traffic footage that emerged later confirmed that a police vehicle had been pursuing the bike nearly four minutes prior to the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Vehicle Car Died Traffic Cardiff Ely Wales May

Recent Stories

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

2 minutes ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

3 minutes ago
 China Says African Union Request for Adequate Peac ..

China Says African Union Request for Adequate Peacekeeping Funding 'Legitimate' ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Compl ..

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - ..

10 minutes ago
 Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.