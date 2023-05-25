South Wales Police Arrest 9 Following May 22 Unrest in Cardiff - Statement

The South Wales Police said Thursday that nine people were arrested for involvement in the unrest which took place in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, Cardiff, on Monday night

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The South Wales Police said Thursday that nine people were arrested for involvement in the unrest which took place in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, Cardiff, on Monday night.

On May 22, a fatal traffic accident in which two teenagers died occurred in Ely. The tragic incident was followed by a mass disorder, with several cars set on fire, properties damaged, and police officers injured.

"In relation to the disorder, nine people have now been arrested ... Five of nine were arrested early this morning (Thursday, May 25)," the police statement read.

The police said that the arrested individuals were mostly teenagers aged around 15-18 years, with only two adults, 21 and 29 years old.

"More arrests are expected as we continue to identify those involved," the police stated.

On Tuesday, The Guardian reported that the violence erupted because friends of the teenagers, who crashed while riding an electric bike, claimed they saw a police car following the boys. At first, the police rejected the claim, but the traffic footage that emerged later confirmed that a police vehicle had been pursuing the bike nearly four minutes prior to the accident.