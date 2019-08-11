UrduPoint.com
South Yemen Separatists Start Withdrawal From Positions In Aden - Reports

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Yemen's separatists from the Southern Transitional Council have started their withdrawal from positions under their control in the city of Aden, local media reported on Sunday, citing an Arab coalition source.

The source said that the coalition welcomed the move of the separatists and monitored the situation, Al Arabiya reported.

"The spokesman of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) confirmed its adherence to the ceasefire called for by the leadership of the coalition," the source added.

Earlier in the day, the separatists agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden. The port city has served as a temporary capital of Yemen and the seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

On Saturday, the Security Belt Forces loyal to the separatists seized military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden.

Riyadh, which backs the Yemeni authorities in their separate fight against Houthi rebels, has urged conflicting sides in Aden to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom. The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Col. Turki Maliki called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday (22:00 GMT Saturday), and threatened those who would violate the truce with military force.

The violence in Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in the city engaged in clashes with the separatists. The escalation has already resulted in dozens of killed and injured.

