South Yemen Separatists Take Over Presidential Palace in Aden - Military Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The Yemeni Southern Transitional Council captured on Saturday the Maashiq presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden , a military source told Sputnik.

"The Security Belt Forces, supported by loyal forces, established control over the presidential palace after four days of fighting with its guards," the source said.

He pointed out that the Saudi forces had retreated from the palace to the coalition's military base of al Barika, west of Aden.

Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hadrami described the incident as a coup.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Shia Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. Earlier this week, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with their former allies, pro-government forces in the city of Aden.