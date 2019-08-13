UrduPoint.com
South Yemeni Separatists Express Readiness To Assist Libya's Haftar In Capturing Tripoli

Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Yemeni Southern Transitional Council, which has recently taken the port city of Aden, expressed on Monday readiness to assist the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in capturing Tripoli.

Deputy head of the Southern Transitional Council Hani Bin Breik wrote on his Twitter page that Haftar was decisively fighting terrorist groups supported by Qatar and Turkey.

"We are ready to assist our brothers in Libya, provide them with our knowledge and experience [in fighting] militants under the guise of legitimacy. The only difference is their location, the sponsor remains the same: Qatar and Turkey," Bin Breik added.

On Saturday, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to gain control over Tripoli, where the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is based, since April. The UN-backed GNA, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive.

