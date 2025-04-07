Southampton Sack Manager Juric After Premier League Relegation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Southampton have sacked manager Ivan Juric following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced Monday.
Southampton were condemned to relegation in record time after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.
Juric's bottom of the table side have lost 25 of their 31 top-flight games in a wretched campaign.
Relegation with seven fixtures left gives Southampton, last season's Championship play-off winners, an unwanted Premier League record, surpassing Derby and Huddersfield's relegations with six games left in 2008 and 2019 respectively.
Juric took over from Russell Martin in December, with Southampton already deep in trouble, but the 49-year-old won only one league match, at Ipswich in February.
Saints have lost seven of their past eight league matches.
Simon Rusk will take charge of the team as interim manager for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Adam Lallana.
"We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our men's first-team manager, Ivan Juric, to end his spell at the club," said a Southampton statement.
"Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.
"Unfortunately, we haven't seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up."
The Saints statement added: "With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.
"We remain incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our fans. Their continued dedication and passion, despite what has been a very tough season, is remarkable and is appreciated by everyone at the club.
"Despite the challenges that relegation will bring, our goal is to restore a sense of pride for them in their team and club once again."
jdg/ea
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
More Stories From World
-
Southampton sack manager Juric after Premier League relegation6 minutes ago
-
Germany urges probe into 'shocking' accusations on Gaza aid worker deaths36 minutes ago
-
Market panic deepens as Trump sticks to tariffs1 hour ago
-
King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit1 hour ago
-
EU must adapt to 'paradigm shift' in global trade system2 hours ago
-
China vows to remain 'safe and promising land' for foreign investment2 hours ago
-
Stock plunge a 'wake-up call' on impact of US tariffs: Berlin2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks2 hours ago
-
Xizang recognizes 5th group of intangible cultural heritage inheritors2 hours ago
-
Putin congratulates ice hockey icon Ovechkin on NHL goal record2 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19973 hours ago