SOUTHCOM Chief Says US Sanctions Have Impact On Brazil, Paraguay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 03:10 AM

SOUTHCOM Chief Says US Sanctions Have Impact on Brazil, Paraguay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US sanctions imposed on Russia are affecting Brazil's ability to acquire fertilizer and cutting off one of Paraguay's key importers of beef, US Southern Command Commander Gen. Laura Richardson said at a virtual panel.

"Some of the sanctions that we have against Russia impact some of the countries in my region - Brazil being able to get fertilizer for their country, Paraguay (selling) beef," Richardson said during a virtual panel discussion with the Institute of the Americas on Thursday.

Richardson said Russia had been consuming 30 percent of Paraguay's beef exports, but now is unable to pay for it.

Last month, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said new banking restrictions and fear of violating sanctions have caused delays or even terminations of transactions between Russia and trading partners in many countries, including Western farmers who are dependent on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers.

Hence, Nebenzia said there is no point in discussing sanctions exemptions.

On May 19, Brazilian Ambassador to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on global food insecurity issues, said that it is undeniable that the West's unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia have a secondary impact on the operation of markets, resulting in an increase of costs and in hampering the availability of foodstuffs and fertilizers.

