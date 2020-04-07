Malawi has recorded its first death from coronavirus-related complications, the health minister of this small southeastern African country was reported as saying Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Malawi has recorded its first death from coronavirus-related complications, the health minister of this small southeastern African country was reported as saying Tuesday.

Jappie Mhango said the 51-year-old Malawian national of Indian origin had tested positive after returning from the United Kingdom, according to Capital FM Malawi radio.

She had preexisting conditions.

The country has also reported three new cases of the infection, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to eight.