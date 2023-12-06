Open Menu

Southeast Asia Banks On Aviation Boom

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Major airport expansion projects are taking off across Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and a new airline is set to launch next year -- all banking on an expected boom in air travel in Southeast Asia, fuelled by Chinese and Indian tourists.

But there are doubts about whether it will materialize in an uncertain economic environment and as worries about the impact of travel on climate change deepen.

Thailand's Really Cool Airlines is expected to start flying between Bangkok and Japan around mid-2024, but CEO Patee Sarasin -- a veteran of the region's cutthroat budget sector -- says it has been a battle to launch a new carrier just after a pandemic.

"It's a lot of money. It has been quite gruelling to raise the funds," he told AFP.

"There are some points (where you say) 'why am I doing this?' It crossed my mind many, many times."

Patee ran budget carrier Nok Air for more than a decade, but while he is coy about the finer details of the new venture, he claims it may yet "change the aviation paradigm".

Flying took a hammering globally during the pandemic as international travel all but shut down, but the industry is bullish about its bounceback, evidenced by a flurry of big-ticket orders at this month's Dubai Air Show and bumper profit jumps for the likes of Air France-KLM and Ryanair.

