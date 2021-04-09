Southeast Asia summit on Myanmar to take place April 20: France

A Southeast Asian summit on the crisis in Myanmar will take place on April 20, France said Friday, with diplomats expecting the talks to take place in Jakarta

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A Southeast Asian summit on the crisis in Myanmar will take place on April 20, France said Friday, with diplomats expecting the talks to take place in Jakarta.

"We look forward to hearing the conclusions from the emergency summit that was announced for April 20," Nathalie Broadhurst, France's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting.