ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Southeast Asian and middle East countries want to buy MiG-35 fighters from Russia, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday.

"India is our priority, where a huge number of MiG-29s are operated; Southeast Asia, the Middle East and we plan to go to Latin America.

In total, negotiations are underway with 30 countries," Tarasenko said during the MAKS-2019 air show when asked who applied for the purchase of the aircraft.