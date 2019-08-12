UrduPoint.com
Southeastern Turkish Province Of Diyarbakir Hit By 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Southeastern Turkish Province of Diyarbakir Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) A 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday hit the southeastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir, local media reported.

The epicenter of the quake was registered in the Lice district at the depth of 6.

41 kilometers (some 4 miles), the Daily Sabah newspaper reported, citing the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

There is no information about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. Two deadliest earthquakes in the country occurred in 115 AD and 526 AD. Both disasters devastated the city of Antioch, leaving some 260,000 and 250,000 people dead respectively.

