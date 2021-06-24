UrduPoint.com
Southern African Development Community To Send Forces To Mozambique To Fight Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is going to send forces to Mozambique to help the country in its fight against terrorism.

On Wednesday, Mozambique's capital of Maputo hosted the summit of leaders of the  SADC nations.

"[The SADC] Summit endorsed the recommendations of the Report of the Chairperson of the Organ on politics, Defense and Security Cooperation and approved the mandate for the SADC Standby Force Mission to the Republic of Mozambique, to be deployed in support of Mozambique to combat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado [province]," the final communiquÃ© of the summit said.

Participants of the summit also spoke for further humanitarian support for Mozambique.

In late March, the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) took over the Palma town in Mozambique after several days of hostilities, killing an unknown number of people and displacing some 14,000 others. In early April, the police of Mozambique told Sputnik that there were no militants in the town any longer.

