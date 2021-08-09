Southern Belgium Asks Volunteers to Join Cleanup Campaign After Flooding - Reports

The southern regions of Belgium damaged by heavy flooding are having trouble coping with garbage on the streets left by the disaster and are asking volunteers to help, the national RTBF broadcaster said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The southern regions of Belgium damaged by heavy flooding are having trouble coping with garbage on the streets left by the disaster and are asking volunteers to help, the national RTBF broadcaster said on Monday.

An emergency cleanup of the areas around rivers involving volunteers was initiated by Walloon Environment Minister Celine Tellier. The campaign was aimed at alleviating the work of the municipal forces and population of the affected regions so that they could concentrate on reconstruction of ruined infrastructure and flooded houses.

Volunteers will receive a bright vest, gloves and a garbage bag, according to the media.

The drive is expected to last til the end of August, and from September 23-26 a "Great Cleanup" is scheduled which is intended to bring to an end the series of cleaning campaigns in the flooded regions.

In mid-July, heavy downpours struck the south of Belgium, which led to colossal floods that claimed 42 lives. The damage has been estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, and a full recovery may take years, according to the authorities.

Dozens of tonnes of rubbish have already been collected in the south after flooding, and about 50,000 vehicles might need to be recycled, the experts said.