UrduPoint.com

Southern Belgium Asks Volunteers To Join Cleanup Campaign After Flooding - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

Southern Belgium Asks Volunteers to Join Cleanup Campaign After Flooding - Reports

The southern regions of Belgium damaged by heavy flooding are having trouble coping with garbage on the streets left by the disaster and are asking volunteers to help, the national RTBF broadcaster said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The southern regions of Belgium damaged by heavy flooding are having trouble coping with garbage on the streets left by the disaster and are asking volunteers to help, the national RTBF broadcaster said on Monday.

An emergency cleanup of the areas around rivers involving volunteers was initiated by Walloon Environment Minister Celine Tellier. The campaign was aimed at alleviating the work of the municipal forces and population of the affected regions so that they could concentrate on reconstruction of ruined infrastructure and flooded houses.

Volunteers will receive a bright vest, gloves and a garbage bag, according to the media.

The drive is expected to last til the end of August, and from September 23-26 a "Great Cleanup" is scheduled which is intended to bring to an end the series of cleaning campaigns in the flooded regions.

In mid-July, heavy downpours struck the south of Belgium, which led to colossal floods that claimed 42 lives. The damage has been estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, and a full recovery may take years, according to the authorities.

Dozens of tonnes of rubbish have already been collected in the south after flooding, and about 50,000 vehicles might need to be recycled, the experts said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Belgium May August September Media From Million

Recent Stories

Opponents of Vaccination Passports Tried to Storm ..

Opponents of Vaccination Passports Tried to Storm Old BBC Headquarters in London ..

47 seconds ago
 Shakib stars as Bangladesh skittle out Australia f ..

Shakib stars as Bangladesh skittle out Australia for 62 in T20 series triumph

49 seconds ago
 Hunger 'emergency' in regions bordering war-hit Ti ..

Hunger 'emergency' in regions bordering war-hit Tigray: UN

53 seconds ago
 OGRA explains safety measures to avoid CNG-related ..

OGRA explains safety measures to avoid CNG-related tragedies

6 minutes ago
 PTI regime to bring progress and prosperity in st ..

PTI regime to bring progress and prosperity in state: AJK PM

6 minutes ago
 PTI installs filtration plant at Rs 3m contrary to ..

PTI installs filtration plant at Rs 3m contrary to PML-N's Rs 65m: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.