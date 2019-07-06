UrduPoint.com
Southern California Hit By Powerful Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake - European Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Southern areas of the US state of California were struck by a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake for the second time this week, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed.

The quake occurred at the depth of 40 kilometers (24.9 miles), 218 kilometers north of Los Angeles.

California experiences dozens of minor earthquakes earlier this week with the largest of magnitude 6.4 to hit the area on Thursday.

