Southern China Storms Kill Four, Force Mass Evacuations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Four people are dead and 10 others missing following storms that battered southern China, state media said Monday, with tens of thousands evacuated from areas hit by torrential downpours.
Heavy rain has descended upon the vast southern province of Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that state media said could be of the sort only "seen around once a century".
"Three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City," state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.
Ten others remain missing as search and rescue efforts in the area continue to be carried out, said Xinhua.
More than 110,000 people have been relocated across Guangdong, according to Xinhua.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks46 seconds ago
-
UK deportation flights to Rwanda will take off 'come what may': PM Sunak11 minutes ago
-
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded51 minutes ago
-
'Staggering' number of workers facing climate change-induced health hazards: UN51 minutes ago
-
Poland 'ready' to host nuclear weapons: president Andrzej51 minutes ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'1 hour ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan in rare Iraq visit to discuss water, oil, security1 hour ago
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election1 hour ago
-
Taiwan hit by strong 5.5-magnitude quake1 hour ago
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch2 hours ago
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election2 hours ago
-
The Ukrainian drones taking on Russia's Black Sea fleet2 hours ago