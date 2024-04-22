Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Four people are dead and 10 others missing following storms that battered southern China, state media said Monday, with tens of thousands evacuated from areas hit by torrential downpours.

Heavy rain has descended upon the vast southern province of Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that state media said could be of the sort only "seen around once a century".

"Three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City," state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

Ten others remain missing as search and rescue efforts in the area continue to be carried out, said Xinhua.

More than 110,000 people have been relocated across Guangdong, according to Xinhua.