UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern EU Nations Agree On Need To Use All Means To Counter Turkey - Cypriot President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:40 AM

Southern EU Nations Agree on Need to Use All Means to Counter Turkey - Cypriot President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A group of seven southern European nations, known as Med7, have agreed on the need to use all means - including sanctions - to counteract the Turkish policy in the southern Mediterranean, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.

The leaders of Med7 nations - France, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta - held a summit on the French island of Corsica on Thursday.

"We have agreed that we need to use all the means at the disposal of the European Union to counter Turkey's unlawful actions and go as far as imposing sanctions against these unlawful and illegitimate actions," Anastasiades said at a press conference following the summit.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated in August after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Athens considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, with Ankara rejecting the exclusive economic zone claims of Nicosia.

Related Topics

Turkey France European Union Alert Nicosia Athens Ankara Spain Italy Portugal Cyprus Malta Greece August Gas All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

6 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

6 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

6 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

6 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.