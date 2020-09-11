Southern EU Nations Agree on Need to Use All Means to Counter Turkey - Cypriot President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A group of seven southern European nations, known as Med7, have agreed on the need to use all means - including sanctions - to counteract the Turkish policy in the southern Mediterranean, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.

The leaders of Med7 nations - France, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta - held a summit on the French island of Corsica on Thursday.

"We have agreed that we need to use all the means at the disposal of the European Union to counter Turkey's unlawful actions and go as far as imposing sanctions against these unlawful and illegitimate actions," Anastasiades said at a press conference following the summit.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated in August after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Athens considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, with Ankara rejecting the exclusive economic zone claims of Nicosia.