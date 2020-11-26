Southern EU states poke holes in proposed asylum pact

The southern EU countries that bear the brunt of refugee arrivals have told the European Commission that a proposed new migration pact does not share the burden widely enough

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The southern EU countries that bear the brunt of refugee arrivals have told the European Commission that a proposed new migration pact does not share the burden widely enough.

In an undated memorandum, seen Wednesday by AFP, the prime ministers of Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain say "the solidarity mechanism remains complex and vague".

A diplomatic source said it was addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

While backing the efforts made to reform Europe's asylum rules, the four governments said "mandatory relocation should remain and be pursued as the main solidarity tool".