Southern EU States Reaffirm Commitment To United Europe - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:01 AM

Southern EU States Reaffirm Commitment to United Europe - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Southern EU countries remain committed to the concept of a united Europe, leaders of Malta, Cyprus, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Spain said in a joint declaration on Friday.

The sixth Summit of the Southern EU Countries was convened in the Maltese capital of Valletta earlier in the day.

"We are unwavering in the belief that a united Europe is the way forward, particularly in an increasingly challenging global landscape," the statement says.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to an orderly UK withdrawal from the European Union. They also noted the importance of Africa as a key for the stability of the Mediterranean and the European Union as a whole.

"We fully support the EU-Africa Alliance as a way to step up our partnership.

... We welcome the deepening of the partnership between the European Union and Africa, and remain engaged in cooperating with our African partners to manage crisis and prevent conflicts," the declaration says.

The leaders also addressed the issue of migration, which has been extremely acute for the region in recent years. The priority of the next European Commission should be the reform of the Common European Asylum System and establishment of a legal framework based on responsibility and solidarity, they said.

Europe has been struggling with its worst migration crisis in recent history for some four years. Southern EU countries have been among the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry points for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

