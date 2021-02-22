Southern French Cities Introduce Partial Confinement for 2 Weeks as COVID-19 Cases Soar

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The prefect of France's southeastern department of Alpes-Maritimes, Bernard Gonzalez, announced on Monday additional confinement measures for at least two weeks in coastal cities in a bid to contain a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions came as the situation in the department continues to deteriorate, with the number of infections being much higher than the national average.

"The current epidemiological situation is forcing us to impose restrictions on movement and partial confinement," Gonzalez said at a press conference, adding that the restrictions will be in force for at least two weeks.

On February 27-28 and March 6-7, movement will be banned in the most densely populated coastal cities of the department.

The partial confinement will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Monday. People will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, see the doctor and walk pets.

Starting Tuesday, all shopping sites of over 5,000 square meters (53,819 square feet) will be closed in the department, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, the prefect said, adding that border controls, especially at airports, will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, a nationwide curfew from 06:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time is in force in France. Museums, theaters, cinemas, restaurants and bars remain closed.