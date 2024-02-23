Southern Gaza Hit As Israeli Spy Chief Reportedly Heads To New Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Israeli air strikes targeted homes in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said on Friday, adding to what aid groups describe as an increasingly hopeless humanitarian situation despite efforts towards new truce talks.
Israeli media reported a delegation led by David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence agency, was heading to Paris for new truce discussions in the war with Palestinian group.
His trip follows what the health ministry in Gaza said was the death of more than 100 people over the previous day.
Israeli bombardment obliterated one house and left a gaping hole in the earth east of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where about 1.4 million Gazans have converged in a futile search to escape the fighting.
"We were sleeping in our house when we heard the sound of a missile," said Abdul Hamid Abu el-Enein.
"We rushed to the site and found people martyred and injured" in the strike which "completely erased" the two-storey home.
Witnesses reported several other houses targeted during the night, and an AFP reporter described heavy air strikes in the city of Khan Yunis several kilometres (miles) to the north, as well as in Rafah itself.
Israel's military said fighting, including with drone strikes and sniper fire, continued in the western Khan Yunis area.
More than four months of relentless fighting and bombardment have flattened much of Gaza and pushed its population of around 2.4 million to the brink of famine as disease spreads, according to the United Nations.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA has blamed "limitations on the entry of aid" as well as the combat and growing insecurity for severely hampering assistance.
