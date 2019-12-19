UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Hemisphere's First Underwater Art Museum Completed In Australia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Southern Hemisphere's first underwater art museum completed in Australia

Construction of the Southern Hemisphere's first underwater art museum is now complete, with an exhibition of marine art sculptures submerged in a Coral Greenhouse off the coast of Townsville at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Construction of the Southern Hemisphere's first underwater art museum is now complete, with an exhibition of marine art sculptures submerged in a Coral Greenhouse off the coast of Townsville at Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Marine sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor said the nine-month project at the John Brewer Reef site is made of stainless steel and marine-grade cement.

"It's submerged at around 18 meters deep. It rises up to nine and a half meters high and it weighs over 160 tonnes," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

"It's comprised of a building that's populated by about 20 sculptures and each of them are doing different activities in their underwater botanical space.

" Funded by the Queensland State government and the the Museum of Underwater Art board, the Coral Greenhouse is expected to open to the public in April 2020.

"(There is) up to 85 percent coral cover, diverse fish, so that tourists, scientists, and I hope a lot of the community from Townsville will plan to go out and see amazing underwater sculptures but also a healthy reef," deCaires Taylor said.

With moorings set up and educational material at the site for visitors, deCaires Taylor expects there to "be an awful lot of interest" in the project.

"(But) there will be a booking system that we are still working on to ensure it's not overcrowded," he said.

Related Topics

Australia Townsville SITE April 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Indian army chief's statement is an attempt to div ..

7 minutes ago

Trump impeached for abuse of power

3 minutes ago

Power-hungry 'Modi' criticized for sowing poisonou ..

3 minutes ago

Kuala Lumpur Summit aims to solve Muslim world's c ..

3 minutes ago

Economic policy to center on boosting investment, ..

3 minutes ago

NASA's Mars 2020 rover completes first driving tes ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.