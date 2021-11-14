UrduPoint.com

Southern Iran Hit By 2 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquakes Killing 1, Injuring 8 - Media

Southern Iran Hit by 2 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquakes Killing 1, Injuring 8 - Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) At least one person died and eight others were injured on Sunday as two powerful earthquakes hit southern Iran, the Mehr news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Earlier in the day, two earthquakes with a magnitude of over 6.

0 struck near the city of Bandar Abbas, in the province of Hormozgan.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, the deceased person was killed by a falling electricity pole.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the region.

