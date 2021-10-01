Southern Iran Hit by 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Friday.

The tremor was registered at 01:15 GMT, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the EMSC.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.