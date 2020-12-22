UrduPoint.com
Southern Libyan Delegation Pays Visit To Egypt For Crisis Settlement Talks - State Media

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A delegation of sheikhs and tribal elders representing southern Libya has arrived in Egypt's Cairo for a four-day visit to discuss ways to resolve the long-standing Libyan crisis with the country's officials, the government-run MENA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The delegation of 75 sheikhs and senior representatives of the southern tribes arrived in Cairo on Monday evening, the news agency said, adding that talks on reaching political solutions to the conflict that guarantee the nation's unity and preserve Libya's territorial integrity are among the agenda.

The visit comes amid Egypt's efforts to bring views of all of the Libyan parties closer, MENA reported, adding that the delegation also includes writers, culture officials and women.

The North African nation has been divided between two rival administrations since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The rival parties known as the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

