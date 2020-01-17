Southern Mexico Hit by 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on late Thursday in the southern part of Mexico, the national seismological survey said.

According to the seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of eight kilometers (about 5 miles), 10 kilometers south of the city of Ciudad Ixtepec in the state of Oaxaca.

There is no information about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

The Mexican Pacific coast is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone that is often hit by powerful earthquakes.