Southern Separatists Capture Security Directorate Of Yemen's Socotra Island - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The security directorate building of Yemen's Socotra Island was seized on Friday by the forces of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported, citing a Yemeni official.

The incident occurred in the island's region of Hadiboh.

According to the official, the fighting between the government forces and the STC is ongoing.

At the same time, an unnamed Yemeni minister urged Saudi Arabia, which supports the STC, to stop the conflict, the news agency reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Saudi-allied President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

The situation has been complicated by the STC, which seeks to secede from Yemen.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized government of Yemen, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and separatists operating in the south of the country signed a peace treaty in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Despite the agreement, confrontations between the two sides persist.

