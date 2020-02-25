Southern Switzerland Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Near Italy - Public Health Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Southern Switzerland has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near the border with Italy, which has been harshly stricken by the illness, the Swiss Federal Office for Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A case of infection with the new coronavirus disease ” COVID-19 ” was confirmed in a person from the canton of Ticino.

The patient has been hospitalized and is being kept in isolation," the statement read.

Neighboring Italy is currently fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in the country's north, which has left over 270 people infected. Seven of them have died from complications, including six in the northern region of Lombardy. Earlier in the day, the first COVID-19 case to be confirmed in the country's south was reported in the Sicilian city of Palermo.