Southern Transitional Council Delegation Reaches Jeddah To Talk To Yemeni Gov't -Spokesman

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

The Southern Transitional Council's (STC) delegation, led by movement leader Aidarus Zubaidi, arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah after Riyadh's invitation to participate in a dialogue with the Yemeni government, an STC spokesman, Nizar Haitham, said on Tuesday

On August 11, the Saudi Foreign Ministry urged the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC to hold a meeting amid the seizure of the port city of Aden by the southern separatists.

"President Aidarus al Zubaidi and STC's delegation have arrived in Jeddah in response to the invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Haitham wrote on his Twitter page.

In mid-August, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies. On August 28, Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said that the government had regained full control of the port.

