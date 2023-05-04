Southern Yemen Separatists Announce New Independence Bid

The separatist authority governing southern Yemeni provinces formally declared on Thursday that the region would resume its fight for independence

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The separatist authority governing southern Yemeni provinces formally declared on Thursday that the region would resume its fight for independence.

The People's Democratic Republic of Yemen existed in southern Yemeni territories from the late 1960s to 1990 when it became part of a unified Yemen.

Aidaroos Qassem Al-Zubaidi, the leader of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, said in an address to a meeting of like-minded forces in Aden that "a new era of struggle" was about to begin.

He said the gathering was the first step toward uniting Yemen's south for the sake of its ultimate goal, which he described as "restoring and building an independent Federal state within the borders that existed until May 1990."

Yemen has been split in two since Houthi rebels overran the north in late 2013 to take control of the Arab country's capital in Sanaa. A decade of fighting has devastated the nation, leaving two-thirds of its population dependent on relief aid for survival.