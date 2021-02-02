Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has accused the country's internationally-recognized government of postponing the withdrawal of troops from the country's southern provinces, as was promised under the Riyadh agreement, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has accused the country's internationally-recognized government of postponing the withdrawal of troops from the country's southern provinces, as was promised under the Riyadh agreement, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We honestly did what we had to do, especially in regard with the disengagement of forces and the withdrawal of troops outside Aden. The military forces have been withdrawn, and the security forces are still present in Aden and will remain there. Unfortunately, the other side is delaying fulfillment of its obligations to withdraw troops from the Abyan province and get them back to regions and provinces from which they came from," al-Kathiri said.

The spokesman added that the council teamed up with the Saudi-led coalition to ensure that all of the parties met their responsibilities, and move to another stage of the deal implementation concerning the separation of forces in the Shabwah and Wadi Hadramawt provinces.

The agreement between the STC and the nation's legitimate government has given the former the legal status, ensuring the inclusion of its representatives in a freshly-formed cabinet, according to al-Kathiri.

In mid-December, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with the STC in November 2019. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under control of the Shia rebel Houthi movement since September 2014.

Under the agreement, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the Hadi-led government and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The government forces are backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The STC presence, which has maintained control over parts of southern Yemen, including Aden, is regarded as a clog in the wheel of peaceful settlement.