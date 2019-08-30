Southern Yemeni Separatists Recapture Most of Aden - Reports

Southern Yemeni separatists have recaptured most of the key Red Sea port of Aden from the internationally recognized government, media reported on Thursday

Militants loyal to the Southern Transitional Council reasserted control over most city districts after government forces pulled out, Turkey's Anadolu news agency cited its sources as saying.

The pro-independence forces, which are reportedly backed by the United Arab Emirates, took over Aden and its suburbs in early August but seemingly agreed to let the government retake it this week. The city serves as its temporary seat.

The clashes between separatists and government troops caused a rift between the Emirates and pro-government Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition of Arab countries fighting Houthi rebels after they overran the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014. The Emirates is part of that coalition.