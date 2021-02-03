UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Yemeni Separatists Reject Hadi's Appointments As No Consultations Take Place

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:34 PM

Southern Yemeni Separatists Reject Hadi's Appointments as No Consultations Take Place

Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has not acknowledged the recent appointments issued by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, as no consultations were held with the southern authority on the matter, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has not acknowledged the recent appointments issued by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, as no consultations were held with the southern authority on the matter, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik.

"Since the signing of the Riyadh agreement in 2019 between the government and the council, the situation has changed. And so when nominations are put forward, consultations should be held with everyone, with the council, in particular, as it mainly concerns us in the south. In this regard, the recent appointments run counter to the spirit and provisions of the Riyadh agreement," al-Kathiri said during his visit to Moscow, when asked about appointing the head of the Shura (Consultative) council and the attorney general by Hadi.

No one has the right to oblige the southern people "to follow such decisions" and carry out appointments that trigger a backlash, the spokesman added.

"We will not consider any decisions taken without consulting the Transitional council," al-Kathiri said.

Along with that, the spokesman believes that the nation's leader, who has been in Saudi Arabia for a long time and cannot return to southern Yemen to govern the country due to the security situation, has the opportunity to return without any issues, and nothing is threar him.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under control of Houthi rebels since 2014.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the Hadi-led government and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The government forces are backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The STC presence, which has maintained control over parts of southern Yemen, including Aden, is regarded as a clog in the wheel of peaceful settlement.

Related Topics

Moscow Yemen Riyadh Visit Aden Sanaa Saudi Arabia 2019 Government Cabinet Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Situation Is Unlikely to Have ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah oil products stocks climb across board fo ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,977 new COVID-19 cases, 4,075 reco ..

21 minutes ago

G7 Nations Condemn Military Coup in Myanmar

1 minute ago

'I'm not playing' - Kyrgios rants over time violat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.