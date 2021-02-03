Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has not acknowledged the recent appointments issued by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, as no consultations were held with the southern authority on the matter, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has not acknowledged the recent appointments issued by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, as no consultations were held with the southern authority on the matter, the STC spokesman, Ali al-Kathiri, told Sputnik.

"Since the signing of the Riyadh agreement in 2019 between the government and the council, the situation has changed. And so when nominations are put forward, consultations should be held with everyone, with the council, in particular, as it mainly concerns us in the south. In this regard, the recent appointments run counter to the spirit and provisions of the Riyadh agreement," al-Kathiri said during his visit to Moscow, when asked about appointing the head of the Shura (Consultative) council and the attorney general by Hadi.

No one has the right to oblige the southern people "to follow such decisions" and carry out appointments that trigger a backlash, the spokesman added.

"We will not consider any decisions taken without consulting the Transitional council," al-Kathiri said.

Along with that, the spokesman believes that the nation's leader, who has been in Saudi Arabia for a long time and cannot return to southern Yemen to govern the country due to the security situation, has the opportunity to return without any issues, and nothing is threar him.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under control of Houthi rebels since 2014.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the Hadi-led government and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The government forces are backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The STC presence, which has maintained control over parts of southern Yemen, including Aden, is regarded as a clog in the wheel of peaceful settlement.