Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Gareth Southgate must solve his Phil Foden conundrum as the England playmaker struggles to reproduce his brilliant Manchester City form at international level.

While England can book their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 by beating Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, Foden's latest underwhelming display for his country has sparked a debate about Southgate's use of such a sublime talent.

Foden laboured to make any impact on England's nervy 1-0 win against Serbia in their Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was voted the Premier League's Player of the Year after playing a key role in City's fourth successive title triumph with 19 goals and eight assists.

Yet, in stark contrast to his excellence in a City shirt, Foden has never looked comfortable with England's Three Lions on his chest.

He struggled during England's run to the Euro 2020 final, making subdued starts in the first two games and playing for only a further 25 minutes before missing the final defeat against Italy due to injury.

Following another inconsistent contribution at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Foden has scored only once in his last 13 internationals.

Southgate's decision to play Jude Bellingham as England's number 10 and use Bukayo Saka on the right flank shunted Foden out to the left wing against Serbia.

Not for the first time, Foden seemed lost on that side of the three attacking midfield spots behind England striker Harry Kane.

At City, Pep Guardiola is completely comfortable with using Foden as the number 10, while he also operates on the right wing at times.

Guardiola has allowed Foden to dictate the champions' tempo and he has thrived more than ever this season after taking on an influential role in the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

But against Serbia there were few signs of the skill, deft passing and clinical finishing makes the 'Stockport Iniesta' -- named after former Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta -- such a favourite of City fans.