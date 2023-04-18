Southwest Airlines Grounds Flights in US Due to 'Technology Issues' - FAA

The world's largest low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines on Tuesday grounded all flights across the United States due to a computer glitch, the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in separate statements via Twitter

"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," Southwest Airlines said in Twitter post responding to a passenger complaining of delays.

The FAA meanwhile said in its own tweet that "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline's departures.

"

Other customers whose flights were delayed tweeted that the airline had told them flights were delayed because of a "system outage."

According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, almost 1,250, or 30% of the company's flights nationwide, are currently delayed.

The latest delays come after the company canceled more than 16,000 flights during the Christmas and New Year holidays due to system and operational issues.

Southwest Airlines said the cascading logistical failures of the December system outages cost the airline between $725 million and $825 million.