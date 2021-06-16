UrduPoint.com
Southwest Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due To Computer Issues - FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Southwest Airlines requested a full nationwide grounding of flights while the company solves technical issues with its reservation system, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated on Tuesday.

"The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details," the FAA said in a tweet.

Southwest in their own tweet said they are aware of the issues and are working quickly to resolve them.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center Advisory notice that went out ordered all Southwest Airlines flights in airspace of the contiguous US to stop due to technology issues.

