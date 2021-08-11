UrduPoint.com

Southwest Airlines Warns Of Hit From Latest Covid-19 Surge

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:05 PM

Southwest Airlines warns of hit from latest Covid-19 surge

Citing the drag from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Southwest Airlines on Wednesday warned of weaker revenues in the current quarter as bookings slow

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Citing the drag from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Southwest Airlines on Wednesday warned of weaker revenues in the current quarter as bookings slow.

Southwest, a domestic-focused US carrier, said its third-quarter revenue outlook had "worsened by an estimated three to four points" compared with the one it released last month.

"The Company has recently experienced a deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant," Southwest said in a securities filing.

Southwest projected that August revenues would be down 15 to 20 percent compared with the 2019 period. It previously estimated a decline of 12 to 17 percent.

On the positive side, Southwest said travel demand for the Labor Day weekend, which traditionally marks the end of summer, "remains healthy." The new forecast highlights the fluid impact of Covid-19, which has seen a resurgence in infections in recent weeks in Florida, Texas and other states with low vaccination levels.

On July 22, Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said there was "no indication anywhere" of an impact from the Delta variant on customer behavior.

But Kelly told analysts on a conference call that he was "worried" about such an impact, adding that the carrier needed to be "very nimble and very flexible" in case consumers restrict travel due to the virus.

Shares of Southwest were volatile Wednesday, opening lower but rising 0.2 percent to $51.21 in mid-morning trading.

Related Topics

Company Gary Florida July August 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Europol Reports Arrest of 23 Suspects in COVID-19 ..

Europol Reports Arrest of 23 Suspects in COVID-19 Online Business Fraud

10 minutes ago
 Indian sinister designs of expansionism jeopardize ..

Indian sinister designs of expansionism jeopardized global peace: AJK Prime Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 India spearheading vicious social media propaganda ..

India spearheading vicious social media propaganda campaign against Pakistan: Fa ..

12 minutes ago
 Girls' abduction case: Court extends physical rema ..

Girls' abduction case: Court extends physical remand of five accused

12 minutes ago
 Iraqi Army Evicts 91 Families From Village Once Ru ..

Iraqi Army Evicts 91 Families From Village Once Ruled by Islamic State - US Righ ..

12 minutes ago
 Delegations of lawyers, party workers meet Chief M ..

Delegations of lawyers, party workers meet Chief Minister

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.