Open Menu

Southwest China Launches New Air Cargo Route To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Southwest China launches new air cargo route to Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A new air cargo route was launched linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Pakistan's largest city Karachi.

Marking the official start of the air route, an all-cargo plane carrying 6 tonnes of freight, including clothing, electronic products and other commodities, took off from Guiyang, capital of Guizhou, on Tuesday morning and arrived in Karachi in nearly six hours, Xinhua reported.

The plane will return to Guiyang loaded with blue crabs from Pakistan, according to the Guiyang Customs.

This is the first air route linking Guizhou and Pakistan, and it is also the first air freight route connecting the province with a Belt and Road Initiative country.

Officials said the new air route will help build Guiyang into a cargo distribution center in southwest China while reducing the time for Pakistan's quality fresh products to reach Guizhou.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Road Guiyang From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

10 minutes ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

13 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

18 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

19 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

22 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

22 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

22 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

23 hours ago

More Stories From World