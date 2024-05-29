Southwest China Launches New Air Cargo Route To Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A new air cargo route was launched linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Pakistan's largest city Karachi.
Marking the official start of the air route, an all-cargo plane carrying 6 tonnes of freight, including clothing, electronic products and other commodities, took off from Guiyang, capital of Guizhou, on Tuesday morning and arrived in Karachi in nearly six hours, Xinhua reported.
The plane will return to Guiyang loaded with blue crabs from Pakistan, according to the Guiyang Customs.
This is the first air route linking Guizhou and Pakistan, and it is also the first air freight route connecting the province with a Belt and Road Initiative country.
Officials said the new air route will help build Guiyang into a cargo distribution center in southwest China while reducing the time for Pakistan's quality fresh products to reach Guizhou.
