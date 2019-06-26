UrduPoint.com
Southwest China's Border Province Seizes Nearly 900 Kg Of Drugs In 2019

More than 20 suspects were arrested and nearly 900 kg of drugs were seized in 2019 in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the provincial border inspection authorities said on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on Wednesday

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 20 suspects were arrested and nearly 900 kg of drugs were seized in 2019 in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the provincial border inspection authorities said on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on Wednesday.

Police in Yunnan, a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle, busted six drugs cases involving over 100 kg of drugs since January.

Among them is a cross-border drug-trafficking case busted in April, in which police detained 18 suspects, seized 146 kg of methamphetamine and confiscated six vehicles as well as 1.

34 million Yuan (194,595 U.S. Dollars). More than 320 kg of narcotics were captured in two other operations in May and June.

The provincial entry-exit border inspection authorities have been conducting 24-hour inspection at the border stations and main traffic arteries to the inland areas to step up the fight against drug trafficking.

