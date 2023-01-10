Southwest Makes Leadership Changes After Holiday Meltdown - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Southwest Airlines announced a management turnover across several departments in an effort to resolve operational issues that recently forced the company to cancel more than 16,000 flights, Reuters reported.

The carrier, which is based in Texas, promoted Adam Decaire from vice president of networking to senior vice president of network planning and network operations control (NOC) on Monday.

According to the report, the promotion was effective immediately.

"This change creates a tighter feedback loop between schedule design and schedule execution while adding resiliency and reliability to the network," the carrier said as quoted in the report.

Southwest is expected to see a loss of over $725 million in quarterly earnings after operational failures during the 2022 holiday season caused mass cancellations that left thousands of passengers stranded.