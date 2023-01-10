UrduPoint.com

Southwest Makes Leadership Changes After Holiday Meltdown - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Southwest Makes Leadership Changes After Holiday Meltdown - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Southwest Airlines announced a management turnover across several departments in an effort to resolve operational issues that recently forced the company to cancel more than 16,000 flights, Reuters reported.

The carrier, which is based in Texas, promoted Adam Decaire from vice president of networking to senior vice president of network planning and network operations control (NOC) on Monday.

According to the report, the promotion was effective immediately.

"This change creates a tighter feedback loop between schedule design and schedule execution while adding resiliency and reliability to the network," the carrier said as quoted in the report.

Southwest is expected to see a loss of over $725 million in quarterly earnings after operational failures during the 2022 holiday season caused mass cancellations that left thousands of passengers stranded.

Related Topics

Company Noc From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

6 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

6 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

7 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

7 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.