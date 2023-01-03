UrduPoint.com

Southwest Sued Over Failure To Provide Refunds For Flight Cancellations - Court Documents

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Southwest Sued Over Failure to Provide Refunds for Flight Cancellations - Court Documents

Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger for failing to provide a refund after canceling thousands of flights over the holidays due to operational failures, according to court documents on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger for failing to provide a refund after canceling thousands of flights over the holidays due to operational failures, according to court documents on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed on December 30 in a New Orleans Federal court by passenger Eric Capdeville, who accused Southwest of a breach of contract after the airline canceled more than 14,000 flights during the holidays.

The suit alleges that Southwest used out-of-date legacy systems and the US Department of Transportation confirmed that the flight cancellations over the holidays resulted from the airline's operational decisions.

Capdeville seeks damages for himself and for other passengers who did not receive refunds and reimbursement for canceled flights since December 24.

Southwest initially suggested that the passengers could submit flight cancellation receipts from December 24 to January 2 to be considered for reimbursement and the process could take weeks, according to the court documents.

The airline's contract of carriage mandates fare refunds and reimbursement of associated costs to passengers who cannot be rebooked. The customer service agreement requires the refunds to be issued within seven business days from a passenger's request for tickets purchased with a credit card, and within 20 days for tickets purchased with cash.

Related Topics

Business Holidays New Orleans January December From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges peop ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges people to ensure energy conservati ..

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally on New Year boost

Stock markets rally on New Year boost

11 minutes ago
 Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for W ..

Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for WWII compensation

3 minutes ago
 Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debu ..

Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debut as India edge Sri Lanka in T ..

4 minutes ago
 India v Sri Lanka 1st T20 scores

India v Sri Lanka 1st T20 scores

4 minutes ago
 Colombia's ELN guerrillas deny ceasefire with gove ..

Colombia's ELN guerrillas deny ceasefire with government

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.