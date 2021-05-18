UrduPoint.com
Sovereign Nations Need Strong Intelligence Services - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief

Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Sovereign Nations Need Strong Intelligence Services - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia needs strong intelligence agencies, just like any other sovereign powerful nation, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and China are very strong sovereign independent countries.

Any truly sovereign and strong state must have a strong intelligence service," Naryshkin told BBC.

This came as a comment to a reporter's remark that the UK intelligence agency MI6 is aware only about 10 percent of Russia's intelligence operations in Europe.

More Stories From World

