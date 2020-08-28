UrduPoint.com
Sovereignty In Healthcare, Industry Key Pillars Of France's Economic Recovery Plan- Macron

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

In the wake of the upcoming presentation of France's economic recovery strategy, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said one of its main goals would be the country's independence in health care and the industrial sphere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) In the wake of the upcoming presentation of France's economic recovery strategy, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said one of its main goals would be the country's independence in health care and the industrial sphere.

"We must relocate and recreate productive forces in our territories. Healthcare and industrial sovereignty will be one of the pillars of the [economic] recovery plan," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The "France Relance" economic recovery plan, due to be unveiled by French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, will cover the next ten years to make France's economy greener, "circular and decarbonated" by 2030, the French president said.

Macron added that the economic revival strategy, which is worth 100 billion Euros (over $119 billion), will include 15 billion euros for innovation and industrial relocalization, including such strategic technologies as hydrogen, recycling and quantum to ensure the ecological transition is made.

