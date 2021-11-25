WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Five Democratic senators oppose the nomination of Soviet-born Saule Omarova, nominated by President Joe Biden to be Comptroller of the the Currency, indicating that she will not have the necessary number of votes to be confirmed, Axios reported.

The report said on Wednesday that US Senators Jon Tester, Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema, John Hickenlooper and Mark Kelly will not support Omarova's nomination in addition to the 50 Republicans in the Senate.

A White House official has noted the Biden administration continues to strongly support Omarova's nomination and that she has been treated unfairly, the report said.

Omarova, who was born in modern day Kazakhstan, has been repeatedly criticized over her far-left views and comments. For example, she suggested moving consumer banking from private institutions to the Federal Reserve and reducing the size of large banks.

In addition, Omarova said she hopes the small and medium oil and gas producers in the United States will be destroyed in order to tackle climate change.

Banks but also other interests have actively lobbied against Omarova's nomination.