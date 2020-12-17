Soviet Intel WWII Archives: Roosevelt Sought Dominance, UK Hushed Up USSR Role

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has declassified unique WWII documents of the Soviet foreign intelligence that provide important insights into real relations between the Allies, including into US President Franklin D. Roosevelt planning to secure a truce in 1942 on conditions that would have sidelined the USSR and the UK, and Britain unleashing an information war against the Soviets as soon as the spring of 1945

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has declassified unique WWII documents of the Soviet foreign intelligence that provide important insights into real relations between the Allies, including into US President Franklin D. Roosevelt planning to secure a truce in 1942 on conditions that would have sidelined the USSR and the UK, and Britain unleashing an information war against the Soviets as soon as the spring of 1945.

These materials were published by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as part of a collection of documents in the run-up to its centennial.

The 400-page book was presented by SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin in Moscow on Thursday. The archive documents trace milestones in the history of the SVR, starting its creation on December 20, 1920. Most of the materials are being made available to the public and researchers for the first time.

Among other things, this volume contains documents on Nazi Germany's plans for the aggression against the USSR, Japan's stance on joining the war against the Soviet Union, the prospects of opening a second front in Europe, the US' and the UK's separate negotiations with the Nazis, and their plans for a post-war order and the deterrence of Moscow.

ROOSEVELT'S WORLD DOMINANCE AMBITIONS

Among the newly published documents is a cipher telegram sent from New York to Moscow on December 9, 1942, by the chief Soviet intelligence rezident in the US, Vasily Zarubin.

"Roosevelt has far-reaching plans to ensure a win in the war and a dominant role of the United States in striking peace. He is planning to secure a truce for a year or a year and a half. This period shall become a test for the behavior of the USSR and England," Zarubin reported.

The message further says that the US is averse not only to a strong Soviet Union, but also a strong UK.

"Roosevelt believes that America can control the policies of both of these countries. With England, America can cope given that [Prime Minister Winston] Churchill's position in ruling British circles is weak and Churchill obeys Roosevelt's decisions [in] the most important issues of war and plans for the future," the outstanding Soviet intelligence officer wrote.

Zarubin pointed out that the US was strong enough "to completely force England out of South America."

"Roosevelt's plan to neutralize and paralyze the USSR rests on its [the latter's] exhaustion and dependence [on] American economic assistance. Roosevelt [in] his own interests is pitting the English against the Russians and vice versa," the intelligence rezident wrote.

UK'S COLD WAR AGAINST SOVIETS IN FINAL DAYS OF WWII

Another cipher telegram, sent to Moscow by the chief Soviet intelligence rezident in Egypt, sheds light on the UK actively using its control of the middle Eastern press in the spring of 1945 to "hush up" the Red Army's victories and the Soviets' decisive role in crushing the Nazis.

"The general mood here in connection with the Red Army's recent victories and the capture of Berlin creates the impression in the circles friendly to the Soviet Union that the English are openly beginning a political war against the Soviet Union," Pavel Zhuravlev reported from Cairo on May 7, 1945.

According to the intelligence officer, "at the instruction of the English censorship," the Soviets' capture of Berlin and their other victories "are being almost hushed up by the local Arab and European press, or poorly covered as facts of no serious importance."

"Events on the western front are described in detail as victories that decide the outcome of the war," he continued.

The officer further wrote: "Rumors are being widely spread in political circles about growing tensions between the Allies and an imminent open clash of interests between the English and the Russians after the war."

The Soviet intelligence rezident went on to list some concrete examples.

"[The British] censorship, in a circular, has forbidden newspapers to report anything on demonstrations in Lebanon in honor of the USSR in connection with the capture of Berlin, as well as publish all such reports from other countries ... The censorship and the English Publicity Section forbade the Fronte unito newspaper to publish in the latest issue the USSR state flag flying over Berlin," Zhuravlev wrote.

According to the intelligence agent, British officers and officials in Egypt said that "England decided to put an end to the spread of the USSR in Europe and as long as the English army remains mobilized, it will be used to this end."

"In the press, special emphasis is made on opposing USSR on Polish, Austrian, and Yugoslav issues," the message added.

In particular, Zhuravlev reported that The Egyptian Gazette, which he dubbed as "an organ of the English ministry of propaganda," published an article about "poor" Poland on May 2, 1945, "which says that after Nazis left Poland, nothing has changed for it, that the only thing that changed is its masters, and that Poland is waiting for its liberation."

LONDON'S PUSH TO CONCEAL CONTACTS WITH HITLER FROM USSR

A secrete message sent on June 5, 1945, by London-based intelligence officer under the code name "Bob" said that the UK did not want to share Adolf Hitler's personal archives with the Soviet Union over fears that Moscow would know about London's behind-the-scenes contacts with the Nazis.

According to Bob, the UK also hoped that these materials, seized by the US forces, would contain something on the 1939 Soviet-German Nonaggression Pact.

Another insight into London's contacts with the Nazis is provided in a message sent to Moscow by the chief Soviet intelligence rezident in Sweden, Boris Rybkin, on May 27, 1942.

The message concerns conditions for peace put forward by Hermann Goering to the UK.

"Political circles in Sweden have been talking about the Goering memorandum received by Goering's people in Sweden, on the basis of which peace negotiations with the English are being planned. Goering has allegedly set the following conditions: Germany enters a holy alliance with England and America against the yellow peril. France will cease to exist as a great power. England retains all its colonial possessions, Germany gets control of Europe with the European part of the USSR. The British Empire will be guaranteed by Germany and America," Rybkin wrote.