Soviet Memorial Desecrated In Southern Moldova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Soviet Memorial Desecrated in Southern Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Unknown vandals damaged the memorial of glory to fallen Soviet soldiers and the Eternal Flame in the city of Vulkaneshty in southern Moldova, Vadim Shinik, a representative of the local department of the international union Heirs of Victory, said on Thursday.

"This morning, May 27, I found out at the Memorial of Glory of Vulkaneshty that unknown persons had vandalized the Star at the Eternal Flame and moved it to another place," Shinik wrote on his Facebook page.

He also revealed to Sputnik his suspicion that the damage was made by local youth, who regularly spend leisure time in the area.

He called on the residents to help identify the perpetrators.

Moscow has expressed its outrage over such acts of vandalism carried out on the monuments in Moldova dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II and urges Chisinau to make an adequate response to the incidents. 

More Stories From World

