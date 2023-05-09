Soviet Military Cemetery Vandalized With Obscene Inscriptions in Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, where over 21,000 Red Army warriors are buried, was desecrated with vulgar inscriptions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Anti-Russian and obscene writings in black paint were made on a pedestal of one of the sculptures. Many police officers arrived at the site, but no attempts to get the cemetery cleaned were made, the reporter said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy to Poland plans to lay ceremonial wreaths at the cemetery to commemorate Soviet soldiers who died during liberation of Poland from the Nazi occupation. Meanwhile, pro-Ukrainian movements' activists have cluttered the venue leading to the burials with Ukraine's flags and installations as a protest to Russian Victory Day celebrations.

On May 9, 2022, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was attacked while laying wreaths at the memorial cemetery. On Victory Day, Andreyev arrived at the cemetery accompanied by his spouse and other diplomats. The attackers, who had gathered at the cemetery, blocked the way and started to douse the ambassador with a red liquid, which later turned out to be syrup. The police pushed back the crowd, and Andreyev left the site.