UrduPoint.com

Soviet Military Cemetery Vandalized With Obscene Inscriptions In Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Soviet Military Cemetery Vandalized With Obscene Inscriptions in Warsaw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, where over 21,000 Red Army warriors are buried, was desecrated with vulgar inscriptions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Anti-Russian and obscene writings in black paint were made on a pedestal of one of the sculptures. Many police officers arrived at the site, but no attempts to get the cemetery cleaned were made, the reporter said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy to Poland plans to lay ceremonial wreaths at the cemetery to commemorate Soviet soldiers who died during liberation of Poland from the Nazi occupation. Meanwhile, pro-Ukrainian movements' activists have cluttered the venue leading to the burials with Ukraine's flags and installations as a protest to Russian Victory Day celebrations.

On May 9, 2022, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was attacked while laying wreaths at the memorial cemetery. On Victory Day, Andreyev arrived at the cemetery accompanied by his spouse and other diplomats. The attackers, who had gathered at the cemetery, blocked the way and started to douse the ambassador with a red liquid, which later turned out to be syrup. The police pushed back the crowd, and Andreyev left the site.

Related Topics

Protest Army Police Ukraine Russia Died Warsaw Poland SITE May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

38 minutes ago
 DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance cap ..

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual emplo ..

1 hour ago
 Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.